FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 2 spoilers: A small crossover?

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 2 arrive — so what can we say about it?

Well, the first thing to note here is that there will at least be a small crossover within this episode, not that this is all that much of a surprise. Alana de la Garza has appeared multiple times on the spin-off, and she is going to be doing the same thing here. This is also an episode where you’re going to see Ray’s father stop by, as well, which should help to connect it further to everything that we saw last season.

Below, you can see the full FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 2 synopsis with more insight on what all is coming up:

“Varsity Blues” – The Fugitive Task Force is called in to hunt down a missing teen from New Jersey who has a connection to a classmate’s recent suicide. Meanwhile, Cora feels Ray and his father are putting too much pressure on Caleb, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Oct. 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The biggest thing that we’re hoping to see moving forward this season is a greater spotlight on ALL of our team members, especially since there may at least be some element of continuity with this show moving forward. This is in contrast to a lot of what we are seeing with some of the other shows in the franchise, which have undergone at least a few more changes than what we are getting here.

Given that every FBI show has a larger episode count this season, let’s hope that means opportunities for great stuff across the board.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

