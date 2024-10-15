Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date: October update

With us now in the midway point of October 2024, our enthusiasm for a Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 is starting to increase. How can it not?

Well, the first thing that we should note (or remind you, if you’ve already heard) is that production on the new chapter of Nicole Kidman drama is complete. The series is shifting its setting over to the Swiss Alps, and there are going to be a number of new cast members presumably joining Masha … at a retreat? Are we going in this direction again? Much of the season has been shrouded in mystery, though Hulu did share the tiniest of teases during a recent sizzle reel.

Because Nine Perfect Strangers was in fact featured in that reel, we tend to think there’s a chance that more insight could be coming out for it soon. It is really just a matter of when the streamer wants to get the news out there. Personally, we do think there’s a slight chance more news will come out this month and if not then, at some point in November. There is still a faint possibility the show could return this year in theory, but early 2025 feels more likely just based on how most shows tend to get premiere-date announcements at least two months in advance.

No matter when a premiere date is revealed, we do tend to think that Hulu will have their work cut out for them trying to generate some excitement about the new chapter of the story. Just remember for a moment here that season 1 aired a pretty long time ago, which means that you probably need to remind people of what happened … even if we do have a largely new story with different characters.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

