For All Mankind season 5 premiere date: October 2024 update

With us basically now at the midway point of October, is there something more that can be said regarding For All Mankind season 5?

The first thing that we should say here is honestly something rather remarkable and rare for a TV show so far in its run: We are just as excited now for what’s next as we were in the earlier seasons. Because of the time jumps that tend to exist here every single season, the series has a luxury of being able to start off more or less fresh and never have to repeat anything.

What we know about season 5 is that we are moving further ahead in time and at this point, the operation on the Goldilocks asteroid is underway. This is something that Ed desperately wanted to be attached to Happy Valley and in that sense, mission accomplished! Yet, how commercialized has the mining become, and are there space programs currently venturing out to outer worlds? There are so many fascinating questions to consider here!

Unfortunately, we do not think that we are going to be getting news on a premiere date for season 5 anytime soon! Our sentiment is that it could be announced either at the end of the year or within the first few months of 2025. We hope that the show will actually on Apple TV+ within the spring or summer, but it will probably come down mostly to whatever it is that the streaming service wants.

For now, it remains to be seen whether this is the final season; or, if there is something more coming down the road. We do at least think that there’s a chance for more, as the producers certainly have more of a long-term plan.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

