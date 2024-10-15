Agatha All Along episode 6 spoilers: Joe Locke on Billy’s story

As we prepare to see Agatha All Along episode 6 on Disney+, it does feel clear that major changes are about to come into play.

After all, consider the following for a moment here — Teen is now officially confirmed to be Billy, otherwise known as Wanda’s son or Wiccan within the Young Avengers. It may be dangerous to chart exactly what the producers have planned for this character down the road, but it does feel pretty easy to note that they are at least cooking up something and are going to go hard into embracing it now. After all, why wait now that the secret is out? We’re already on the Witches’ Road and moving forward, things are about to become so much more chaotic.

In speaking on all of this further in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is at least some of what star Joe Locke had to say:

“The show starts getting real … The show starts with Billy being very much the familiar, the secondary to all the witches. Now we know he is also a witch, and that changes things. Also, we now know that he has the ability to cause harm to them. Therefore, he is now the most powerful person on the Road. What does that change in the dynamic of the group and how does that change the future of those relationships?”

It is also worth noting that Locke says in this interview that episode 6 is when some answers are going to start to become more clear about his character’s motives, whether it be what he’s gone through or also why he is on the Road in the first place. We know that this is not just about power, so is there something more personal at the core of this story?

Related – See a new Agatha All Along trailer that hypes up a little bit more of what else is ahead

What do you think we are going to end up seeing moving into Agatha All Along episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







