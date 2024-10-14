Agatha All Along episode 6 trailer: After the Billy reveal…

In a matter of days Agatha All Along episode 6 is going to arrive over on Disney+, and it feels already like we better prepare for a totally different show. After all, how else can you describe what we are getting here at present?

Well, for starters, the Teen reveal changes almost everything given that this is actually Wanda’s son Billy Maximoff / Kaplan. However, what exactly is it that he really wants? The new trailer for the remainder of the season paints a certain mystery all around that. Is he out for revenge? Knowledge. It’s not just about power, as he makes that abundantly clear in the video here.

With this new bit of knowledge, the series now shifts and this dynamic between Billy / Agatha becomes far more complex. Is this setting the stage for a face-off later? Maybe, but there are some other characters the title character has to watch out for, as well. Take, for starters, what we could be seeing at this point when it comes to Rio. Aubrey Plaza may have a lot of her best stuff still to come.

The trailer indicates that there is a lot of magic and/or action ahead through the remaining episodes and yet, we cannot help but think there are still some additional surprises. The only thing we would ask / hope for is that the rest of Agatha All Along is focused around its lead, and we are not just seeing something meant to set up a movie a little later on. We do think that with a show like this, you do run the risk of simply setting up an advertisement for something else. Hopefully, it is something akin in a way to Moon Knight, where it always felt like the producers were more interested in that character than anything else.

