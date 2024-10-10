Agatha All Along episode 6 spoilers: After the Billy Kaplan reveal…

As we get prepared for Agatha All Along episode 6 on Disney+ next week, it makes sense to primarily ask one question: What’s happening now? How do you push the story forward to surprise on the same level as what we just saw?

As many of you who watched the most-recent episode now know, Teen is Billy Kaplan. This could mean that we’ve met the future Young Avenger Wiccan, in addition to being a version of Wanda’s son. It does radically change the nature of what we’re seeing now, but also where the story could be going next. This is someone who is clearly still getting a grasp on who they are, and it certainly could paint Agatha into a corner moving forward. This show suddenly becomes a lot more than just the Witches’ Road.

For those unaware, the show only sent out the first four episodes to critics right away and now, we understand more as to why that is. This is a reveal that Disney clearly wanted to save so that they could flip Agatha All Along into a different sort of story that ties even more into WandaVision … but they didn’t want to say that at any point leading up to it.

Given the future of Billy in the comics, you have to think that he does evolve and make it through this show … or does he? That’s something else that you have to consider. This show has already proven that it is not afraid to kill people off, and there is a legitimately good chance that they could do some more of this down the road.

For now, our sentiment is that powers and possibility will be the theme for the rest of this season — and who knows? Other surprise characters could turn up before it all concludes…

What do you most want to see moving into Agatha All Along episode 6 when it arrives on Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates as we continue to move forward.

