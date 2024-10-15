NCIS: Origins series premiere: The story of Lala Dominguez?

We’ve known for weeks now that Mark Harmon would be appearing in the flesh on the NCIS: Origins series premiere; yet, a mystery remained. How would he turn up, and why would he turn up?

Well, at the end of the first of two episodes tonight we actually saw Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs sitting in front of a fire, scribbling down some thoughts in a book. He noted that the story that he was telling was one that he “doesn’t tell,” and it was a story of “her.” To be specific, that “her” is none other than Lala Dominguez, a character who was a part of his new team.

So, what more are we going to find out about Lala? Well, she may very well be the reason why Gibbs has Rule 12 from the original show. Signs point to her being a potential love interest for the character, who is still struggling with his grief after losing his family. Mariel Molino’s character clearly has an important role to play based on Gibbs’ willingness to tell her story now … but why?

Off the top of our head, there are a couple of ideas bouncing around. One is that something happens to Lala that makes Gibbs feel like justice was not served, and this story now may be him doing whatever he can in order to atone for it. However, at the same time you can argue that he is trying to seek out those who knew Lala. Could she even be alive herself?

The most important thing to note here is that Gibbs still seems to be seeking something in the show’s present day, and what that is could be a story that plays out throughout not just the season, but the series. Lala was not mentioned on the original show, and there may very well be a good reason for that…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Origins now, including other details on what is ahead

What did you think about the NCIS: Origins series premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







