Chicago PD season 12 episode 4 spoilers: Voight’s mental state

As we get prepared to see Chicago PD season 12 episode 4 on NBC next week, there are a handful of important things to note. “The After” is a chance to dive more into Voight’s past — in particular, a case that he was working on not long after losing his wife.

Also, remember for a moment here that Voight is also still reeling from an experience that nearly killed him at the end of last season, and that is in addition to the departure of Hailey Upton from the team. This is something that he may be spending some time trying to work through; we certainly do not believe that the show will be doing a lot to rush any of this grieving process along.

So where is Voight at mentally entering this week’s episode? Speaking to TV Insider, Jason Beghe notes that his character is “calming down a little” following the events of the finale, but there will be some lingering effects:

… That experience changed him, and why try to define what that is? We don’t want to limit it. Let’s see. But is it a coincidence that he has this level of vulnerability and exposure, or is there a connection, a relationship between the two, and what’s next and where will he go?

One of our biggest questions is who Voight will look towards for some sort of emotional support, if anyone. The longer that he chooses to bottle things up, the more difficult that could be for him … and the more problems that this could cause when it comes to the job. You need to be on your A-game in Intelligence whenever you can; we have seen enough of the show over the years to know what happens often as a result if you aren’t.

