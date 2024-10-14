Chicago PD season 12 episode 4 promo: Going back 15 years…

As we prepare ourselves to get into Chicago PD season 12 episode 4 on NBC next week, know that it is going to be emotional. However, that may be in some ways that you would not necessarily expect.

After all, “The After” may be as much about the past as it is the present, given that Hank Voight is going to find himself confronted with a case that is going to stretch all the way back fifteen years ago. At the center of it is something brutal — a series of unfathomable assaults against women of a sexual and graphic nature. Now, when a new woman is kidnapped, Voight is going to have flashbacks to so many years ago and with that, he has to wonder if he missed something.

If there is one thing that we know already, it is that Jason Beghe’s character is the sort of person who lives with a great deal of pain and regret that he does not know how to deal with. You can argue that in some way, this case is something that he has not thought about, given that we have not exactly heard him acknowledge anything publicly here in a good while.

As for whether or not this is going to be a case that lives on for some amount of time beyond this episode, let’s just say that remains to be seen … but there is at least a certain possibility of it. One of the things that this current era of Chicago PD seems to be doing at this point is balancing out a lot of the individual and long-term stories so that many characters have an opportunity to dive into some important stuff at any point. We saw a little of this play out with Atwater in this past installment, as we hope that Val is at least somewhat a part of his future for the time being.

