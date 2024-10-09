Chicago PD season 12 episode 4 spoilers: Voight faces ‘The After’

Next week on NBC, you are going to see Chicago PD season 12 episode 4 — and we already know who will be front and center. This is a chance for Hank Voight to have a spotlight, but we wish we could say this meant good things for him.

If there is a character that the producers have no problem throwing significant trauma on constantly, it is Jason Beghe’s. Think about what he’s gone through over the past several years. So many people close to him either die or leave. Meanwhile, he’s had to battle his own demons as a vigilante cop who has not always done the right thing.

To get a few more details about how this particular story will stand out, be sure to check out the full Chicago PD season 12 episode 4 synopsis below:

Assistant State’s Attorney Chapman assists Intelligence with a sensitive investigation that drudges up painful memories for Voight.

Will Voight actually heal somewhat over the course of this episode?

Maybe, but if that happens, we tend to think that it is going to be more subtle than necessarily a think that the producers are going to be eager to bring a lot of attention to. Because this show is mostly a procedural, we do tend to think that they can’t radically alter the characters too much. It would be nice of Hank did eventually find some element of peace, but we don’t tend to think that this is going to happen until near the end of the character’s journey. That is, of course, assuming that the show is going to keep him alive — which, for the record, we hope they do. They’ve already killed off enough characters over the years.

