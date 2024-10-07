Chicago PD season 12 episode 3 spoilers: The Atwater, Val story

The arrival of Chicago PD season 12 episode 3 is coming to NBC is coming in just a couple of days — are you ready for what’s ahead?

Well, we already know of one substantial reason to be excited for this episode, and it has to do with seeing something that we almost always appreciate here: A new love interest for Atwater! We hope that this person in Val, a forensic psychologist, ends up being someone who sticks around for some time.

So what more can we say here? Well, in a new interview with LaRoyce Hawkins over at TVLine, it is noted that the two first meet at a cop bar. As it turns out, the two end up working together, and the actor notes that they have a good back and forth almost right away:

“She gets a firsthand, front-row ticket for watching Atwater navigate all these nuances at once … Thank God she’s a psychiatrist. So she has the skills to not just be patient but also understand what’s going on, and teaches him how to give himself grace after she offers him grace in the first place. It’s unexpectedly sweet, which I dig about it, because I don’t think Atwater sees it coming. [His] guards are always up.”

Obviously, a good bit of what makes this entire storyline exciting is that this time around, Atwater does not have to pretend to be someone he is not. He can go into this potential relationship as fully himself, and we will just have to wait and see where it is that the chips fall. At least for now, it feels like there is plenty to be intrigued about. Kevin deserves love, but at the same time this show never tends to give you everything want right away.

