Chicago PD season 12 episode 3: Atwater’s new love interest?

As you prepare to see Chicago PD season 12 episode 3 on NBC next week, do you want to learn more about what’s ahead here?

Well, let’s start off by noting this: It looks like another big Atwater story is ahead! As someone who appreciates these greatly, we are happy to have one whenever possible. We’re also happy about this one since there is a chance that we could be seeing a new love interest — at least based on that promo. How could you think anything otherwise at this point?

Below, you can check out the full Chicago PD season 12 episode 3 synopsis with some more insight as to what is ahead:

Atwater struggles to find balance as he teams up with a forensic psychologist on an armed robbery case.

This forensic psychologist seems to have instant chemistry with him, and we do like the fact that this could be an instantly honest relationship — one that is pretty different from any that he’s had in the past. This is, of course, provided that something actually happens here; we are just subconsciously rooting for this guy to be happy since he has gone through so much.

Just based on the details that we have at this point, it does at least feel like this show is adopting a fairly similar trajectory to what we have seen here over the past year or two. Every member of Intelligence is going to get their own spotlight, and through this, there is a good chance that we will learn more all about then. Given that this is a much larger block of episodes this time than what we’ve had in season 11, we are hopeful that at least there will be one additional spotlight per character this go-around.

