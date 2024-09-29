Chicago PD season 12 spoilers: Who is Deputy Chief Reid, really?

One of the things that Chicago PD often does a really good job at over time is give you foils from elsewhere in the department. After all, it’s realistic to the idea that Voight would not just find opposition from criminals; sometimes, he deserves oversight. At other point, there are some really bad actors internally that need to be weeded out.

So where does Deputy Chief Reid stand in all of this? Let’s just say that this is a really good question for the time being. On the surface, Shawn Hatosy’s character actually appears to be … helpful? That is the sort of thing that does raise a ton of questions as to whether or not we can really trust him. Maybe we’re just jaded after watching this show for so long, and that is what is going on here.

Speaking to TV Insider about all of these issues, here is at least some of what showrunner Gwen Sigan has to say on the subject:

“That’s the question … He’s definitely a cipher. He’s definitely someone that I think is hard to read and hard to get. There are no back channels for Voight to go to get a lot of information on the guy. So it’s definitely something we’re playing is, usually if you’re like that, there’s a reason. So who is this guy that likes to keep things a little close to the vest?”

Knowing what we do about this show — and also knowing the quality of performer Hatosy is — we imagine that this is something that is going to be sprinkled in throughout at least the first part of this season, if not the entirety of it. After all, there are chances aplenty for them to surprise us further on down the road.

