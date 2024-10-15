NCIS season 22 episode 4 will be huge Knight, Palmer story

Following the NCIS season 22 premiere on CBS, we understand fully if you are hoping that Knight and Palmer have a future. After all, Jess is coming back to DC, and it was clear last season that there were deep feelings there. Jimmy was just hurt that she was contemplating taking that job on the West Coast, and it caused all of his trauma and abandonment issues to come into play.

There is no denying that the two being back around each other serves as a possible beacon of hope for their future. At the same time, there is no guarantee that they will end up being back together; based on what Katrina Law is saying, there are clearly a lot of hurdles that the two still need to jump through.

Speaking to TV Insider, the actress noted that episode 4 will be huge for her character and Jimmy. She notes that in this installment, Knight will have been back for weeks and yet, there are still conversations that need to be had about their split and what happened:

…They haven’t spoken about anything and now all of a sudden they are in a situation where they are sitting next to each other with no way out and the conversation needs to be had … And I don’t know how it’s going to be edited or how it’s going to come across the audience, but I think that there is a very definitive moment where Knight opens up the door to say, do you want to stay this way or would you like something to possibly change? And Jimmy has a reaction that kind of breaks her heart a little bit.

…I think she realizes that there are these fundamental issues that she cannot work through with him, that he has to do his own work on these issues to become whole again and she just needs to take a step back.

In other words, have some tissues on standby. You may need them in this episode, but also in a few others a little later down the road.

