Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 8: Did Glen kill Sazz?

Following the events of Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 8, it seems as though we have a prime suspect in Sazz’s death. Of course, we also know that this show loves nothing more than to trick us, and they may be doing that all over again here!

So, did Glen Stubbins actually kill Sazz Pataki? There may be a few pieces of evidence for it, but at the same time, there are also reasons to doubt it.

First and foremost, let’s just talk how the Hulu series is structured. When do they reveal the killer at the end of episode 8? Let’s just say that for the most part, it’s pretty darn unlikely they would give us an answer with two more episodes to go! Also, the show is inferring that Paul Rudd’s character (who is currently in the hospital) is Sazz’s protegee based on an IMDb listing for a previous project as well as the fact that they are both stuntpeople. This may not actually prove to be the case still.

One other thing to remember after this episode comes down to this: Someone was clearly making Sazz’s life miserable, as we’ve heard about that for some time. However, this may not mean that they wanted her dead! It also remains to be seen if this is the same person who was causing “chatter” on the Ham Radio about Charles, which is something we heard about at the end of episode 3.

Given that there are just a couple of episodes still to come this season, we are sure that some answers are coming and coming soon. Our hope just remains that John Hoffman and the producers manage to give us some surprises. We tend to think the best reveals are the ones no one sees coming … as long as they still make sense.

