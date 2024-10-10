Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 9: Planet Klongo?

We may not be seeing Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 9 for another week and a half, but we are both excited for it and dreading it at once. After all, “Escape from Planet Klongo” is the penultimate story of the season; whatever happens here should set up the finale!

Also, we should go ahead and note for a moment here that the title here is somewhat strange. For every other episode this season, we have seen a connection between them and some sort of movie. Here? Well, let’s just say that there’s a little more intrigue. This could be a reference to “Escape from Planet Earth” — or, at the very least that is what we would think right now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

For a few more details on what’s to come, go ahead and check out the full Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

Seeking a critical clue, Charles, Oliver & Mabel must infiltrate a film set to get the real “background” on why Sazz was killed.

The motive has been one of the biggest question marks for much of the season, and for good reason after all. Was she the intended target and if so, is it because she was about to tell Charles something important? It feels like her death was related to the movie in some way, but there are still a million or so finer details here that need to be filled in. Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to see that happen here … and if not, there’s only the finale! Every case has been wrapped up at the end of the season before, so why would this be different?

Related – Be sure to get some more teases for Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 8!

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 9?

How do you think that this season is going to set up the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







