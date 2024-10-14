Tracker season 2 episode 2: Series star on Jensen Ackles’ return

As many of you may be aware already at this point, Tracker season 2 episode 2 is going to feature the return of Jensen Ackles as Russell. Also, it’s worth noting that there is a lot wrapped up in it.

For starters, the synopsis for this episode indicates that we’re going to be seeing Colter’s brother work in order to track him down. Beyond that, though, there is also a lot wrapped up in how the previous season of the show ended. Remember here that Dory had a secret stash of information tied to their dad. What does Russell know about that, if anything?

Speaking to TVLine, Justin Hartley indicates that his character is going to ask Russell about some of this, and that is certainly something to anticipate as we move forward:

Well, Colter is going to bring it up to him — and he’s going to bring it up for two reasons. Number one, to let him know. But I think, also, to see if [Russell] doesn’t know [about it], what does he think of it? And if he did know [about it], why didn’t he tell Colter? Colter is very skeptical of everyone in his family now, including Russell. I mean, they definitely broke bread, and they’re definitely back on decent terms, but they don’t keep in touch necessarily. They don’t call, they don’t write…. but I think his opinion of his brother has completely changed.

Are we going to see Dory anytime soon?

Probably not, as Hartley notes that Melissa Roxburgh is currently working on her own upcoming show. However, there are some indications out there already that she will be back a little closer to the end of the season. This is certainly something to keep on your radar, at least for the time being.

