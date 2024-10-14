Sweetpea season 1 episode 2 video: Ella Purnell, cast set stage

We are now one episode into Sweetpea on Starz, but do you want to learn a lot more about what all is coming? If so, know this: Rhiannon Lewis’ journey into madness is only just beginning.

We know from the first episode that Ella Purnell’s character is finding herself drawn into the world of murder and destruction, especially as it allows her to feel in control and less invisible. She is going to continue along a dark path … but how much danger will she find herself in along the way? That is, at least for now, one of the central mysteries.

If you head over to the link here, you can at least see a new video where Purnell and multiple other cast members both describe the premiere and what else lies ahead. In particular, Rhiannon may end up eventually finding herself in a love triangle — you have one man who noticed her right away for who she really was, and then you have another, who she has been interested in already. How much she focuses on this in the midst of her new-found “obsession,” though, remains to be seen.

We should also note that this video confirms that Rhiannon is hardly going to be off the radar of the authorities for all of the season, as at least one member of the police force may start to suspect something is going on with her. Whether or not she is able to bring her down is a different story, but much like a Dexter or any other show of this nature, there is a reasonable amount of danger and high stakes that exist around every corner.

For now, we will at least say that Sweetpea is off to a good start; now, we just have to hope it sticks the landing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

