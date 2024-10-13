Sweetpea season 1 episode 2: Who is Rhiannon’s next target?

After the recent premiere of Sweetpea on Starz, it makes all the sense in the world to wonder the following: Who is Rhiannon after next?

Thanks in part to the final minutes of the premiere episode, we know that Ella Purnell’s character is capable of murder — and also, she enjoys it on some level? She had a kill list in her head before making a move, but the person she ended up taking out was a total stranger. What she has to figure out now is 1) how she feels about it in the days after the fact and 2) whether or not she is really going to become excited to commit another act like this again soon. Also, do you go more personal this time around?

On the surface, it feels like there are a few different people who could be targeted here. We know that her boss does not take her seriously, her sister ignores her, and her former high-school bully in Julia is the worst. We tend to think that she will want to go after one of them, but her biggest problem for now is rather simple: Would that bring too much attention to her? If she goes after anyone, her boss is probably the most-likely candidate just because she’s known him the least amount of time.

Of course, we also do not want to rule out the possibility that she simply takes out another stranger; or, she actually does not kill anyone, and instead wrestles with the aftermath of the premiere. At this point, we really just wish that this show was longer than six episodes so there was more of a chance to get into all of these characters a little more.

Who do you think is going to die on the next Sweetpea episode, if anyone?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

