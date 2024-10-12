Sweetpea season 1 episode 2: Ella Purnell on subtle changes

As we get prepared to see Sweetpea season 1 episode 2 on Starz in a matter of days, how is the story of Rhiannon Lewis going to evolve?

Well, if you saw the premiere already, then you are aware of one thing first and foremost: Ella Purnell’s character has already killed. She took out a guy she did not even know, and that is going to instill her with a dangerous confidence. She will go from being a wallflower to someone comfortable in her skin — and that could come with a number of other changes.

Speaking to Vogue on this subject, Purnell (who is also an executive producer on the show) notes that there are a few different things that are different visually about the character as time progresses:

“As the series progresses and she develops this confidence, there’s very subtle changes that I hope the audience won’t even perceive … She built up a little bit of blusher, started using a warmer foundation, wearing brighter colors—things that should subconsciously influence the way you perceive that character as she becomes more attractive; sort of like in Jennifer’s Body, when she gets more vibrant [and] more full of life as she kills.”

Now, the bigger question that you should be left to wonder here is fairly simple: Who will be Rhiannon’s next kill? We recognize already that there are a few different people on her list, including her boss and Julia, someone who bullied her from a young age. Will she be able to take them out? The biggest reason to think that this may not happen is because she has been noticeably sloppy with her first kill — will that get better in time?

What are you the most excited to see moving into Sweetpea season 1 episode 2 when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

