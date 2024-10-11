Sweetpea season 1 episode 2 spoilers: After the kill…

Following the events of tonight’s big premiere on Starz, it makes a ton of sense to set up Sweetpea season 1 episode 2. What else lies ahead for Rhiannon Lewis?

Well, the first thing to remember here is that at the end of the premiere, she killed Ryan — the toothpaste is now out of the tube. She’s realized that she is capable of murder, but what is she going to do as a result? Well, let’s just say that she has to figure out whether this is something that she can handle — and also whether she intends to do it again.

Below, you can check out the full Sweetpea season 1 episode 2 synopsis with some other insight all about what’s ahead:

When Rhiannon’s victim is discovered, she goes on a mission to find out who he was – and whether he deserved it…

The time that Ella Purnell’s character spent with Ryan was so short and because of that, it makes all the sense in the world to think that she would want to take a little bit longer to learn a little bit more about him. From here, she can then potentially figure out what she wants to do next — especially since she does have a kill list. We know that she’s got a lot of resentment both at work and through her past, and that means a list of potential targets could soon emerge.

While it is too early to tell how far Rhiannon will go, we do very-much feel like the five remaining episodes are going to move in an absolutely insane direction. We can’t exactly call this show the spiritual successor to Dexter just yet, mostly because Dexter Morgan had a code. Rhiannon, at least so far, seems to be acting based on revenge and those she feels have slighted her in life.

What do you most want to see moving into Sweetpea season 1 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

