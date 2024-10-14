Fire Country season 3: Max Thieriot on Jared Padalecki spin-off

Given that Fire Country season 3 is poised to arrive on CBS this Friday, isn’t this a great time for an update on the future?

Well, we know that one spin-off already has been ordered in Sheriff Country starring Morena Baccarin, which is currently set to premiere at some point during the 2025-26 season. That may be a good while to wait, but we tend to think that patience could be good here. It will allow the producers more time to build out and prepare the world, and we imagine that there will be a few more nods to the show over the course of the firefighter drama moving forward.

So what about the other spin-off? While it is still in the early going, we’ve heard that Jared Padalecki’s Camden (who will be appearing in at least a small arc this season) could end up eventually getting his own show. In a new interview with Deadline in part about his overall deal at CBS Studios, star / co-creator Max Thieriot makes it clear that there is still a lot of work to be done there:

…We’ll see where all that stuff goes, I think it’s early to have any real update on that front … But I think we all felt like Fire Country was something that could become a franchise. And the most important people who believe in that are George [Cheeks] and Amy [Reisenbach] and David [Stapf] and everybody over there [at CBS and the studio].

It remains to be seen if the Padalecki show would be for CBS or Paramount+, as there is a lot that may still be on the table for the time being.

As for the Sheriff Country spin-off, Max had the following to say:

Sheriff Country we’re very excited about, Morena is incredible … We’ve been assembling a really incredible [writers] room, I spoke with Joan [Rater] and Tony [Phelan] the other day, and they’ve been over there working with [showrunner] Matt Lopez. I couldn’t be more excited for that show to be coming out.

For now, though, remember the third season of the flagship show is on the way, and there is a lot to dive into there from the get-go.

