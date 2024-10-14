Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 8: Westie threats

As we get prepared to see the latest Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode tomorrow, why not talk suspects? For this article, though, we are not talking just about suspects in the death of Sazz Pataki. Instead, why not look towards Dudenoff?

At this point, we know that the Westies have been cashing Dudenoff’s checks for a while, just as we also know that it was his shoulder in the incinerator. It’s not too hard of a stretch to assume that someone in the group killed him … but who? We do think it is worth spotlighting all three of the possible parties responsible here, though while also noting that they probably have all kept the secret together.

Vince Fish – We are certainly aware of the fact that Richard Kind can play menacing roles rather effectively but at the same time, we don’t tend to think this is what is going on here. He has no real reason to kill Dudenoff, and nor is there a lot of evidence of that being the case around his house.

The Sauce Family – Here, meanwhile, you can argue that there is an interesting case to be made, largely because we do not really know that much about the family’s history with the guy. Could the father have done something like this? He seems more than strong enough to have done something; or, could the mother have poisoned the sauce? Maybe they benefit the most from having a bonus apartment given the sheer number of people in their place.

Rudy – We know that Mr. Christmas does have a gun in his apartment, but we think that is an homage to A Christmas Story. The mystery here surrounds Helga, and whether or not he was telling the truth about her being “crazy.” He’s also lying to the public about loving Christmas. Since he has shown some shadiness, it is easy to imagine that if one of the group did it, it’s him.

What do you think we are going to learn over Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 8?

