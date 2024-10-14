The Penguin season 1 episode 4: EP breaks down Sofia’s story

Following The Penguin season 1 episode 4, we knew that we would be getting some sort of backstory when it comes to Sofia Falcone. However, we did not anticipate it would be as substantial as it was.

After all, throughout the episode we learned now only how Cristin Milioti’s character made it into Arkham in the first place, but how she plotted her revenge within those walls. There was a great deal to unpack, and it was really a story about how she was driven to madness to the point where after the fact, she was ready and able to commit multiple murders.

So why divert away from the title character now for this story? In a new interview with Deadline, here is what executive producer Lauren LeFranc had to say:

“I really like storytelling that takes a pause on plot and lets you dive deeper into a character. If you’re engaging the audience properly, people should be willing to go on a ride with you … It probably felt odd to spend time with Sofia when we’re in a show called The Penguin. But I think it’s just as important so you can understand Oz psychologically. Even though I don’t view Oz as a hero or a villain, he is a greater villain in the show than anyone else. And for you to feel that way, I think you have to understand his primary antagonist more. And that’s Sofia.”

Now that we have seen what Sofia is capable of, we do think the threat level is significantly higher. However, we do still think that Oz is underestimating her! Even if there is a good chance that he makes it through this season okay, there could still be consequences. We don’t envision what lies ahead, after all, as a battle where there is a clear “winner” in the slightest.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

