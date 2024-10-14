The Penguin season 1 episode 5 promo: One family down…

As we get prepared now to see The Penguin season 1 episode 5 over on HBO next week, we hope you are ready for something different.

After all, most of episode 4 was about how Sofia Falcone really broke bad. Her own family threw her to the wolves; as a result, she became the big bad wolf herself. She embraced the true essence of the Hangman, murdered much of her family, and now has a chance to clear a path of her own.

As we move forward from here, though, the focus is going to shift more in the direction of Oz — so what does that mean? Well, judging from the promo for what lies ahead, we do tend to think that he’s going to be feeling fine about where he stands in Gotham. Did he betray Sofia by leaving her behind? Absolutely, but he tends to think that for now, she did him a favor by taking out a lot of the Falcone family. As he puts it, “one family down.” Now, he just has to worry about the Maronis.

Now, we recognize from the comics that we are more than likely going to see Oz somehow rise to the top at the end of the show … but how is that going to happen? It’s honestly a good question since you can argue that for now, he is not even the strongest character within his own show. We are seeing Sofia’s rise in a really compelling way and she has shown herself to be extremely clever and capable. This certainly means a lot in terms of whatever she does from here — we won’t have a lot of hesitation when it comes to whether or not she is capable of doing it.

