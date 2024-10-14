Why did Robin Weigert leave Tracker, role of Teddi?

Why did Robin Weigert leave Tracker and her role of Teddi following the events of the season 2 premiere? We knew entering the episode she’d be gone.

Yet, at the same time the initial news of her exit was somewhat shocking, mostly because it came out of the blue and it felt like Teddi was so important to season 1. Yet, showrunner Elwood Reid explained heading into the premiere how Teddi will be gone, per Entertainment Weekly:

“[Velma] and Teddy have separated … Velma is struggling with what it means to be abandoned in some ways, and she’ll work her way through that emotion.”

Weigert has not said too much as of yet when it comes to her departure from the show, but we imagine that there’s a chance she gets brought up or mentioned more in the future.

So why did the show choose to write Weigert out — or, is that really what happened? Well, we do tend to think that a part of what is happening here creatively is that the show felt like they could tell some specific stories with Teddi gone that made a lot of sense to them emotionally. A lot of freshman shows do make some pretty huge changes once they get into another season, and there is a good chance that this is what we are seeing here.

In general, major cast members depart shows for a handful of reasons. Sometimes, it takes place for creative reasons; at other points, it has to do with an actor being interested in doing other things. We do recognize that exits can happen sometimes for financial reasons, but it is hard to imagine that being the reason here given the show’s season 1 success. Also, it usually takes a few seasons for a budget of a show like this to rise on some significant level.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Tracker now, including what else is ahead

Are you sad that Robin Weigert is no longer a major part of Tracker?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







