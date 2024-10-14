Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date: October 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn about a Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date at some point this month? Obviously, we the desire for more of the Alexandra Daddario show is there; it mostly comes down to when we are actually going to det it.

So what can we say right now? Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that production has been done for a while with this show. Because of this, we are now in a spot where we are stuff waiting for a little while to see the state of post-production, or whatever AMC wants to do insofar as announcing a release date goes.

For now, here is what we can say when it comes to handing down some good news. Later this week, there is going to be an event at New York Comic-Con about the show, which is enough to make us think that a premiere date could be announced then.

After all, remember this for a moment — there’s a chance that Mayfair Witches returns in January, and there are reasons to expect that this could be the case. What’s a big one? Well, that’s actually not that complicated: By the time we get around to early next year, two years will have passed since the first season aired. We know that AMC has some other shows on the docket, including new seasons of both The Walking Dead: Dead City and then also Dark Winds. Yet, we tend to think that this show could at least take somewhat priority over them, mostly just because of how long it has been gone coupled with the desire to get people talking about the greater Anne Rice universe again.

