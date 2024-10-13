Moonflower Murders episode 6 spoilers: The big finale

As you prepare to see Moonflower Murders episode 6 on PBS next week, let’s go ahead and make the big announcement: The finale is here! This is when all of the cards are going to be put on the table and, across the board, when answers will finally start to emerge.

Also, it feels like this is when all of the story threads are going to come together in the way that so many of us have long been expecting. What will it look like in the end? Well, seeing that is going to be a big part of the fun!

For a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the full Moonflower Murders episode 6 synopsis below:

Susan and Andreas visit Stefan in prison. With help from Pünd, Susan puts the pieces together to solve the cases of both Frank Parris and Cecily Treherne. In “Atticus Pünd Takes The Case,” Pünd reveals the identities of the killers with a shocking twist.

Now, we do think that this is a story that will give you all of the closure that you want and then some. Could it still leave the door open for more down the road? Absolutely, and that is not something that you should worry about! Of course, we’re not talking so much about a cliffhanger here as we are something that could look and feel more or less like a brand-new story.

For now, though, we are ready to conclude this particular chapter of the story — but as we have noted in the past, there is still more Lesley Manville on television. As we have said in the past, the actress is currently a part of Grotesquerie season 1 on FX, where she is playing a really different role than what we are getting here.

