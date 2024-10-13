Ridley season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Who is off the case?

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to see Ridley season 2 episode 6 and by virtue of that, the end of the “Fool for Love” story.

So what are you going to see over the course of this? Well, let’s just say that a big part of the narrative here is going to be seeing how Ridley can adapt to a number of changes that are going to pop up more and more over time. The title character has to figure out who is responsible for shooting Oliver and yet, at the same time, also trying to ensure that the wrong person does not get away with it. This is one of those stories where there are a ton of different things that could be happening at every turn and really, we just have to see just where things end up.

Below, you can check out the full Ridley season 2 episode 6 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

With Carol off the case, Ridley races to discover who shot Oliver in the hope of protecting Jack from becoming the team’s prime suspect. But things take a turn for the worse when Ridley finds the murder weapon hidden in a shocking location.

If you do want another reason to feel like the stakes are sky-high here, let’s just say this: There are only a few episodes to go this season! It is our hope that the two-part case after this one will prove to be both exciting and also even more personal, which we tend to think is something that almost everyone should want when you are tying together a season at the end of the day. It’s hard to say that we want to see Ridley go through the worst stuff possible, mostly because we are still rooting for the characters. However, at the same time this is a story fueled largely by drama; why move away from that?

What do you most want to see moving into Ridley season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

