Grotesquerie season 1 episode 7 and the schedule to come

If you love Grotesquerie on FX, then you should be excited to know that season 1 episode 7 is poised to be coming up Wednesday. However, here is another twist: The schedule for the rest of the season is going to be a little bit different.

So what more are we talking about here? Well, it goes a little bit like this: You are going to have just one episode of the Niecy Nash-Betts series on Wednesday, as opposed to the typical two. The rest of the season is going to be stretched out to some extent — but to what end?

Well, here is what we can say: You will have one episode on Wednesday, and then both episode 8 and episode 9 on Wednesday, October 23. The plan from there is to have the finale arrive on October 30, just in time for Halloween. If the objective here is to take full advantage of Spooky Season, we do tend to think that this is a pretty brilliant way to do that and in the end, also a really smart thing to pull off. From here on out, the priority for a show like this has to be to just generate a lot of attention and buzz. We do tend to think that the series so far has done just that.

In particular, we would argue right now that one of the best things that you can do with Grotesquerie is simply share a million or so theories all about the story. What’s going on with Lois? Is she in a coma? Is she seeing a lot of things that are not really there? This is a series that is intentionally trying to make you wonder this stuff.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

