Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Farewell feeds, finale preview

We should begin this particular Big Brother 26 live feed article with a message that, in the end, is pretty darn simple: The feeds are done!

This morning, we saw the feeds go down and now, the only thing that is left to do is see who actually ends up being the champ at the end of the season. For those who need a quick refresher, it will be Chelsie versus Makensy in the final part of the Head of Household Competition and really, Chelsie could do whatever here and it really wouldn’t matter.

We understand that some Big Brother fans may feel like there is no real suspense in the finale tonight, but we are not entirely sure that this is the case. We tend to think that instead, there is a little bit of excitement to see one of the most dominant players in the show’s history take home the title. Pending some mind-altering surprise at the end of the finale, she will win and with that, become in our mind a top five winner of all time. While she may have had some weaknesses here and there (Cam was a blind spot that could have been exploited), she compensated for them in so many ways. She could win competitions and was smart enough to realize who were threats and when to take them out. That’s hugely important so that she could go to the end with Makensy, someone who was a perfect combination of a competition threat and easily controlled.

To us, easily the most entertaining outcome tonight is Makensy winning final HoH, picking Chelsie, and then getting blindsided by the jury when she realizes she’s been played for weeks. We’d almost feed bad for her, were it not for the fact that Rubina and Leah both tried to warn her to do different things and she didn’t listen. One way or another, she’s going to learn a valuable life lesson coming out of this about being too trusting.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 26 right now, including other discussion from yesterday

What do you think we are going to see moving into the Big Brother 26 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







