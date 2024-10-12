Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Will Cam make a big move?

We are into day 89 of Big Brother 26 at this point — the penultimate day of the season! It is crazy to imagine that this is the case, as this show is as much of a grind as it’s always been. At least this season, we had an opportunity to see a lot of fun moments and great characters before the inevitable slowdown the past few weeks.

Even so, it’s hard to be upset when you consider that this season has a chance to deliver someone in Chelsie who may arguably be a top five winner of all time, and easily the most dominant first-time champ since Derrick. She still has to stick the landing, though, and this is where Cam finds himself as the x-factor today.

After all, consider this: Cam knows that he is probably not going to win the game at this point. He lost both the first and second parts of the final HoH, which means that Makensy and Chelsie will square off for the power on finale night. Chelsie has affirmed to both him and also us that she intends to take Cam to the end, which does set the stage for a pretty hilarious blindside tomorrow given that Makensy legitimately thinks that she’ll be taken to the final two.

This is where things get interesting. Cam has so much ammunition he can use against Chelsie at this point, including her telling him last night that she has effectively controlled Makensy for a huge chunk of the game. He could go to Makensy and tell her all of this information, almost to preview what’s going to happen if she wins and takes Chelsie to the final two. (She would lose, officially cementing her as the Cody to Chelsie’s Derrick.) Now, will Cam do this? There’s a risk that Makensy runs back and tells Chelsie, mostly because she does that with almost everything else. However, at the same time even if Chelsie finds out, she’s almost certainly still going to take Cam to the end. We don’t think it changes her mind since she wants to win first and foremost.

Here’s the question: How much does Cam want second place versus third? His choice is basically to get himself more money, or take away $750,000 from the person he’s been playing with since the beginning … and that is provided that Makensy makes the move. We know that it’s easy to say “take the money,” but we’ve yet to see Cam have to really make a hard game decision like this.

