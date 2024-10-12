Big Brother 26 finale: Final two scenarios!

Tomorrow night on CBS, you are going to get the Big Brother 26 finale — are we nearing an inevitable outcome?

Well, the first thing that we really should say here is quite simple, and it is that we more than understand anyone who feels like the final weeks have been boring. We don’t think it detracts from what has mostly been a great season, but this does happen sometimes after the big personalities depart.

Ultimately, the truth of this season is that, similar in some ways to season 16, the endgame is really about one person’s greatness and others who have wrongfully bought in to what they’ve been sold. Chelsie is an incredible player, potentially the best first-time winner since Derrick took home that title so many years ago. She just has to stick the landing and avoid an outcome similar to Vanessa in season 17, who would likely be thought of under similar terms had survived the final Head of Household.

The thing that Chelsie has going for her is that neither Makensy nor Cam are Steve Moses, and has at this point lacks the ability to cut her anyway since the final HoH is between Makensy and Chelsie. She’s made it to the end with two people who are not super-fans of the game by any means, and may not have the necessarily killer instict. The truth is that Cam has never been in a position to show if he does or not.

What are the scenarios?

It’s really not complicated this time. If it is Chelsie versus anyone, she wins and wins easily. Her versus Makensy is possibly a little closer but even still, Makensy got out one of her best possible allies in Leah! Everyone on the jury likely sees that she’s been played for weeks by Chelsie and even if her comp wins are impressive, this part is not. The only way we see Cam getting a vote against Chelsie, unless someone is shockingly bitter, is if Makensy votes for him after a Chelsie blindside if she wins the final Head of household.

Cam versus Makensy, meanwhile, is at least a little more interesting. Our feeling superficially is that she wins, but Cam could get a vote from Chelsie and from there, you wonder what T’kor, Rubina, and Kimo would end up doing. They are easily the biggest power-brokers on the jury at this point.

