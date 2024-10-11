Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Who won final HoH, part 2?

This afternoon, part 2 of the final Head of Household Competition wrapped up in Big Brother 26 — so what can we say about it?

Well, let’s just begin by noting that if you were hoping for drama and/or a surprise, this is probably not the favored outcome. However, it is also not much of a surprise. Makensy ended up winning and with that, she and Chelsie will now square off in the third and final part on finale night.

So who is most likely to win that? Well, it’s hard to say since a number of those comps are often crapshoots — however, from the outside looking in, we would point more in the direction of Chelsie since it often has to do about knowing the jurors. Her social game was exceptional, and she also may have convinced Makensy into thinking she doesn’t need to win it. She has already gassed her up by saying that Cam is proud of them for doing as well as they have, which is a totally insane thing to believe given that he obviously would love to be second. Chelsie also has made it clear that they can make it to final two together and be happy, no matter what.

Here’s the real truth — whoever keeps Cam wins the game. It’s that simple. We hate calling him a goat since he’s actually had some good game awareness, but at the same time he’s also struggled mightily to do anything that gives him control. For an athletic guy, he has one of the worst competition resumes we can remember and it is hard to imagine him getting a single vote from anyone left. (Granted, if Chelsie takes him, he may get Makensy’s vote, since she’s liable to feel super-bitter and betrayed.)

