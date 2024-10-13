NCIS season 22 premiere spoilers: Is a big cliffhanger ahead?

As you prepare for the NCIS season 22 premiere tomorrow night, we recognize 100% that a lot of people would want answers. How can you not? There are so many things that it would be great to know on the show as we move forward, whether it be the status of Jimmy and Jessica or, of course, whether or not we are going to be seeing Katrina Law’s character come back into fold in DC. We obviously hope that this is the case, especially since this show is largely a procedural and for the most part, it would be strange to not have her around.

So is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing some resolution on that in the first episode? It’s possible, but you may also be waiting a while for more answers elsewhere.

Speaking on this subject further to TVLine, Law herself notes that “we have some questions that are definitively answered … but then there is one big cliffhanger that is going to take us throughout the season.” What will that cliffhanger be? Well, it could be the introduction of a new foe or some other sort of dramatic twist that is going to take us through much of the rest of the story … or at least a certain percentage of it.

The most important thing to remember for now is rather simple, and it is that this show does love to at least have some sort of storyline that course through a lot of the season. It makes sense for them to do that, and we certainly think that it gives everyone an incentive to watch every week before just seeing new cases pop up here and there.

