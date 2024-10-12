FBI: International season 4: Jesse Lee Soffer on Jay Hayden role

As you prepare to see the FBI: International season 4 premiere on CBS this Tuesday, it makes some sense to discuss new faces. Obviously, a big one is Jesse Lee Soffer as Wes Mitchell, especially since he is going to be leading the team from here on out. (Consider the first episode of the season to be the origin story in a way.)

For the sake of this article, though, let’s discuss things through a slightly different lens — to be specific, why not discuss Jay Hayden? Fresh off of Station 19 the actor is going to have a big role, and it turns out that he and Soffer are close in real life.

Speaking to TV Insider, the former Chicago PD star sets the stage for what is going to be coming up down the road:

“I got one of my best friends in the world, Jay Hayden, who was on Station 19 most recently, coming to do a big, fun arc playing a character from Wes’ past. He was an old partner, and they went through some stuff together … There’s a really nice relationship dynamic there and obviously Jay and I have a really fun dynamic that I hope comes through on camera, and I think will be a real treat for the fans of television because we’ve always been on TV on different shows and so I think it’ll be really cool to see us in the same universe.”

In general, just having these two familiar faces over there will be excited, as will seeing Jesse play a character who is fundamentally quite different from Jay Halstead. That Chicago PD character tried to be a model boy scout; is Wes going to have more of a wild side?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FBI: International right away, including other insight on the premiere

What do you most want to see moving into FBI: International season 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







