Doctor Who season 16 currently planned, says Ncuti Gatwa

While there is no official Doctor Who season 16 renewal as of yet over at BBC One or Disney+, is there still reason to hope for the future?

Well, it certainly appears that way, and it is thanks to comments star Ncuti Gatwa made himself as a part of The Graham Norton Show. To be specific, the actor noted that in addition to the Christmas Special coming out later this year, and the next season in 2025, there are plans to shoot his third season as a Doctor in 2026. Note that due to some confusing terminology out there, a lot of places call this “season 3.” We still prefer season 16, mostly because the new, revived version of the sci-fi hit has been fairly continuous.

The biggest surprise when it comes to Gatwa’s Doctor Who comment here is tied simply to the fact that we have heard nothing else about a renewal so far. As a matter of fact, showrunner Russell T. Davies and the broadcasters have been very hesitant to say much of anything, and some could depend on the upcoming season’s performance.

So what is the truth here? Perhaps, a little bit of everything. Our feeling is that there are current plans for more stories featuring Gatwa as The Doctor to be shot next year, but plans could always change. The same could be said for budget, given that we’ve seen the show become more ambitious thanks to Disney+. Are they going to want to keep this arrangement going? That’s one of the things to worry about, but we are hardly fearful about the future of Doctor Who in general. We tend to think that one way or another, the franchise will keep on regenerating. It always does, hence the fact that it has been on the air for so many decades already.

