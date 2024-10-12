The Big Bang Theory spin-off: Don’t expect Jim Parsons

Just 24 hours ago, reports first surfaced that a prospective The Big Bang Theory spin-off could be coming to Max, one that features familiar faces including Stuart, Bert, and Denise from the original show.

Is the idea of this exciting? Sure, but there is still a reasonable amount of work to be done still, and nothing has been given the official green light.

So provided the show actually happens, could some original cast members return? Maybe, but Jim Parsons himself does not to be super-intrigued on reprising Dr. Sheldon Cooper now after having done so on the Young Sheldon series finale, and also narrating the character off-screen there for many years.

Speaking to Chris Wallace on his CNN show (per Entertainment Weekly), here is some of what Parsons had to say on whether or not he wanted to play Sheldon again in a reunion or reboot:

“As we sit here now, no … But also I never say never to anything, because life just changes so much. One of the things is that it was so special as what it was and what it is. And they call it lightning in a bottle for a reason, and you can be certain it wouldn’t be that. And so why would we be doing it? … I don’t know, that’s that’s how I feel on that right now. But like I say, God willing, life is very long.”

Honestly, we understand why Jim would feel this way; after all, what story is there left to tell for Sheldon? We know that he and Amy are still together down the road and are raising a family. Some other characters could benefit more from a future appearance, with Raj (Kunal Nayyar) being among them. He was really the only major cast member with a somewhat uncertain future, at least romantically, at the end of the series finale.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

