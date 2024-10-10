The Big Bang Theory spin-off at Max: Who could be starring?

We’ve heard talk for months about a potential The Big Bang Theory spin-off series coming to Max. However, the powers-that-be have kept quiet on the finer details.

Well, things are starting to change behind the scenes. According to a report from Deadline, Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, and Lauren Lapkus have signed talent hold deals at studio Warner Bros. TV, with the idea being that they would star in a potential spin-off at the streaming service.

For those who need a quick refresher, Sussman, Posehn, and Lapkus played Stuart, Bert, and Denise on the hit CBS comedy. Stuart was the most prominent cast member in that he was around for a significant chunk of the show as the owner of the comic-book store. We then eventually saw Denise come on board as a colleague and eventual love interest in the later seasons. Bert, meanwhile, was a geologist and someone who had a good bit of air time in particular with Amy.

For a good while, it has felt like a Stuart-fronted spin-off was going to be the most likely choice for this show, given him being such a popular recurring character on the franchise. The only other option we personally considered was Raj, mostly because he was the only central cast member on The Big Bang Theory to still be single when the series wrapped. However, it may have been too hard to do a show with him without Sheldon, Leonard, Penny, Howard, Amy, and Bernadette involved. The other characters can be shifted off to do their own thing, and we like to think that some familiar faces could theoretically turn up.

Before we wrap up, remember that this spin-off is still in early stages; there is no guarantee at this point that the show will actually get a formal green light and eventually come on the air.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

