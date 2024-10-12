The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 spoilers: About Mickey’s new case

With the premiere of The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 coming up on Netflix in just a matter of days, why not discuss the latest case?

After all, we know that Mickey Haller may be facing some pretty significant obstacles this time around, but a few of them are going to be rather different from any other that we’ve seen over time. After all, it is one that could impact in a pretty emotional way. After all, consider the fact that his client, Julian La Cosse is on trial for the murder of someone he holds dear in Gloria Dayton.

So what will make this story stand out for viewers? Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Ted Humphrey had to say:

I think that, first of all, of the cases that we’ve done on TV, this is the most personal for him. This is a case in which somebody he really cared about and believed that he had helped in some way is the victim. And in a weird way, even though she’s gone and there is another client, and we care about that person also, but in a personal way for Mickey, I think she’s the client. And I also think the level of conspiracy and shady things that Mickey has to get to the bottom of to solve this case are as or darker than they’ve ever been.

Of course, Michael Connelly fans will know a little bit more in terms of what to expect here than anyone else, but we just hope that in general, there are ways to satisfy and surprise. This show may be in some ways comfort viewing in that Mickey is such a familiar character; yet, why not work to still rock you to your core?

