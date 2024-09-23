The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 trailer: Haller’s back on the case

On October 17, you are going to have a chance to see The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 arrive — but why wait to get a larger look ahead?

Today, the folks at Netflix unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming batch of episodes, which is based on the Michael Connelly novel The Gods of Guilt. Mickey Haller is back doing what he does best, but he will uncover a number of major obstacles along the way. Think in terms of unraveling a conspiracy and also a significant amount of danger on the road at the same time.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full trailer and get more excited for everything that is coming up. The Lincoln Lawyer is not a show that is necessarily out to fundamentally shift from what the story has been the past couple of years. Instead, it is our sentiment personally that they are going to just continue to emphasize in various forms what has made it great, whether it be memorable characters or a number of twists on standard courtroom drama. There is a reason why Connelly’s books have developed the fandom that they have all over the world, and also why the first two seasons were so enormously popular on the streaming service. It is enough to make us think that a season 4 here is likely!

Of course, while we sit back and write this, know that nothing is assured. If you do want to see another batch of episodes, all you have to do is keep watching! Our only concern entering this season is that a good bit of time has passed following season 2, which is in part due to the industry strikes significantly slowing down when casts and crews were able to get back to work. If another season happens, there is a chance of a faster turnaround.

What do you most want to see moving into The Lincoln Lawyer season 3?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates that are on the way.

