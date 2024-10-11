Chicago PD season 12: Will Atwater marry Ruzek, Burgess?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Chicago PD season 12 moving forward, we know there is a chance for some happy celebrations. What’s one of the big ones? Well, that’s rather simple: A chance to see Burgess and Ruzek get married!

We’ll have to wait and see if or when there is an opportunity to see the ceremony soon, but we hope that we get to see it after these characters have gone through so much over the years. This is a show that is so dark and serious a lot of the time, even in comparison to a lot of the other series in this franchise. There deserves to be an opportunity to see something nice here.

Well, let’s just say this: If LaRoyce Hawkins gets his way, Atwater would be the person himself to officiate this big ceremony! Just see what he had to say on the subject to TVLine, in a piece that also revealed that the actor himself is ordained himself:

“This might be my next conversation with [showrunner] Gwen Sigan … I can marry my friends and family. It’s my second wedding so far as [an officiant]. I imagine Atwater, as the honorary third wheel of this relationship [between Burgess and Ruzek] for so long, would be blessed with that opportunity. It would be an honor for me to be more than a Best Man, but for me to marry [them].”

Now, we just have to wait and see if this happens, but wouldn’t it be a nice little break from the drama? Atwater actually may be in a better spot right now than he’s been in over the years, but still, happy moments here are fairly hard to come by. Because of that, it is really important that you just find a way to embrace them more or less whenever you can.

Related – Get more news now entering the next Chicago PD episode

Do you want to see a Ruzek – Burgess wedding soon on Chicago PD season 12?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







