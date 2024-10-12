Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, October 12, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We certainly recognize that there are plenty of people out there who want a third straight episode. After all, how could you not?

Well, let’s start off this piece by noting some of the good news: There is more of the late-night show coming in just a matter of hours! You re going to have a chance to see an episode hosted by Ariana Grande tonight. Sure, she is there in part to promote Wicked, but we know that she has a lot of versatility for a show like this that the producers love. She can act, sing, and she’s done comedy before in front of a live audience. What’s not to like here?

If you do want to get a preview for this episode now, just go ahead and take a look here! Ariana is there alongside cast member Bowen Yang, and of course the musical guest, who is none other than living legend Stevie Nicks. It’s fair to say that we are beyond excited to see her, given that she hardly needs any promotion like this at this point in her career.

In general, we do tend to think that music will be a big theme for this episode and a part of what makes it so fun. Just remember in advance with Ariana that one of her greatest skills in this sort of venue is impersonating other singers, and this should give her a chance to play around.

Will there be more political sketches?

That feels like close to a 100% possibility, largely because the election is less than a month away. Why wouldn’t you take advantage of having Maya Rudolph for as long as you can?

