Fire Country season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Bode’s big opportunity

Are you ready to see Fire Country season 3 premiere on CBS this coming Friday? We are certainly excited but here, we’re also looking ahead.

To be specific, we are putting our attention in the direction of the second episode of the season titled “Firing Squad,” one that is coming your way on October 25. This is one that could potentially present Bode with some exciting opportunities when it comes to his future, which currently does sit in a rather awkward position. The good news for him is that he is out of prison; however, there is no guarantee that he’s going to be able to become the full-time firefighter that he wants to be. There are a lot of obstacles in his way, but will he be meeting someone who could help shine a light in a positive direction? Let’s just say there is hope.

For a few more details on what’s ahead, be sure to check out the Fire Country season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Firing Squad” – Bode receives a life-changing opportunity that could impact his future as a firefighter, and Leven Rambin guest stars as Audrey, a former fire camp inmate, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As we do get further into this season, we imagine that Audrey could be important in a few different ways. There is a chance that she could form some sort of bond with Max Thieriot’s character. If nothing else, it feels like she’ll at least be a mentor who could show him a pretty different path forward than the one that he has been on.

