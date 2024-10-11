Sweetpea series premiere: Ella Purnell on Rhiannon’s first kill

We knew entering the Sweetpea series premiere on Starz that the odds of there being a lot of murder were pretty darn high. How could they not, all things considered? This is a show that is about Rhiannon Lewis (Ella Purnell), a young woman who has found herself emboldened by killing after being overlooked and mistreated for most of her life.

At the end of the first episode last night, you saw some of that come out in the form of her taking out a man she did not even know — his own nasty actions (think urination) were a final straw after a series of other awful things happened to her throughout the episode. Rhiannon has a full list of people she’d like to kill, but is she going to go after any of them in particular now? It remains to be seen if she will start to target people in her own life, but based on that scream at the end of the episode, it seems like she’s far from done.

In explaining the end of the episode to TV Insider, here is at least some of what Purnell had to say:

“The animal comes out. It’s not something we ever do. It’s not something we’re allowed to do, especially as women where we have to really manage our emotions and be quite careful with what we let out and when we let it out to be encouraged to just scream, to just explode.

“I had no idea what that was, I didn’t practice it … I didn’t know what was going to come out. I didn’t know how it was going to go. And you really have to shed obviously years and years and years of conditioning and self-consciousness and embarrassment, just do it. But by the end of it, I was like, ‘I don’t need to go to therapy ever again. That was great. It was everything I ever needed.’”

Of course, the easy temptation now is to say that things will keep spiraling … but will that happen? This is a short show with just six episodes, so we imagine it will move rather quickly.

What did you think about the Sweetpea series premiere overall?

Who do you think is next on Rhiannon’s kill list? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

