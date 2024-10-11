Fallout season 2: How Ella Purnell is preparing

We know already that there is a good ways to go until we end up seeing Fallout season 2 arrive on Prime Video — filming hasn’t begun! Until that happens, it is admittedly rather hard to speculate too much about a possible premiere date. We know already that New Vegas is going to be involved to some extent, but that is based mostly on the way in which the first season wrapped up.

Ella Purnell noted not too long ago on her Sweetpea promotional tour that she is not sure when filming will be kicking off — however, at the same time she is doing her best to prepare.

Speaking on this subject now in a new interview with Variety, here is at least some of what the actress had to say:

“I’ve read nothing. I’m so unprepared … My only preparation so far is that I’m attempting to work out — and that’s just me knowing that in six months I’m going to be running up a hill 500 times and trying not to have asthma attack.”

There is certainly no denying at this point that Fallout season 2 is going to give you a lot of action — after all, why wouldn’t it based on the factions and the creatures crawling around the wasteland? New Vegas and the history of Vault-Tec will almost certainly be a big part of the story, but will there be a few surprises?

The most important thing to note entering season 2 is that there are so many games that can serve as inspiration and if you’ve played some of them, you know already that it is easy to invest over 100 hours into these experiences. We don’t exactly think that the producers feel a lot of pressure to cram every single thing imaginable into a single season. Why would they, when there is so much room to explore more down the road here?

