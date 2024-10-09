Fallout season 2: Ella Purnell looks ahead to filming

The second season of Fallout is absolutely happening at some point on Prime Video — but when is it going to be? That is, at least for now, the mystery you have to wonder about.

Well, in the past we have heard from producers and/or various people who are involved that the show is actually ahead of schedule — which is, all things considered, a little bit shocking in an era when shows tend to take forever. However, even with this comment we also do have to be rather cognizant of the idea that we may very-well be waiting a long time — production still has to happen, and that’s without even considering a lot of the special effects needed here.

One thing that reminds us further that patience is required is that there is no production date set yet — star Ella Purnell confirmed as much to DiscussingFilm while promoting Sweetpea, which premieres tomorrow on Starz:

“I’m excited. I really cannot wait. I don’t have anything – I don’t know when we’re going to do it, I don’t have a script, I have literally nothing … I don’t even know if I’m in it. I hope I’m in it. I think I’m in it. I’m probably in it. But no, I don’t know anything. I’m excited, I really want to get going. I need to start practicing my accent again and getting back into the Lucy headspace.”

So what is the second season going to be about?

Well, a lot of it may have to do with Purnell’s Lucy finding her way to follow her father Hank, and all roads at the moment seem to be leading to New Vegas. This is a location that is pretty darn significant for those who are familiar with the video games; however, how it plays on the show remains to be seen.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Fallout season 2?

