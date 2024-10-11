Chicago Med season 10 episode 4 promo: Is Goodwin in danger?

As you prepare to see Chicago Med season 10 episode 4, is there a new reason to worry about Sharon Goodwin’s future? She has gone through so much on this series over the years and yet, more terrible stuff could be coming.

Well, for starters, she’s received a death threat, and there are concerns around the hospital for her safety. Then, there is also a mysterious visitor in her office. Is this one of the most perilous situations that we’ve seen the character be in over time?

Based on the promo for this episode, absolutely we are left to be concerned over who this particular person in her office is … and yet, it does feel like there is an easy theory that we can present. Is the person at the center of all of this Zack? This is the doctor who was fired earlier this season, and he could be now acting out of a certain amount of anger. We’ll have to wait and see if this turns out to be the case or beyond just that, if someone can stop him in time.

For the time being, though, we are pretty hopeful that Goodwin will find her way through this. After all, the folks at Chicago Med have lost enough characters over the years for a wide array of different reasons; is there really a reason to kill off someone this iconic? We don’t see it. Instead, this could be a way to bring all of the different actors together, including Dr. Frost and Dr. Lenox, who are still fairly new to the place. There’s already been conflict already between them and other characters; will that last?

We’ll at least say that after the heartbreaking end to episode 3, our expectations are high that this level of quality will continue.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Med right now, including what else could be coming up next week…

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 10 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







