Chicago Med season 10 episode 4 spoilers: A familiar face returns

As you prepare to see Chicago Med season 10 episode 4 on NBC next week, should you also get set for a little nostalgia?

Well, let’s just say for starters that it seems as though at least one familiar face will be back for the episode titled “Blurred Lines.” So, what is the story going to be beyond that? We will have to wait and see, but the hospital is not the sort of place you go to just visit old friends! Instead, you come back there to either treat a patient or because you are a patient. There’s nothing else that can be done here.

Below, you can check out the full Chicago Med season 10 episode 4 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

A familiar face returns to the ED; Ripley and Charles treat a woman with a rare disorder; Frost suspects that his patient’s father is lying about his daughter’s condition.

In general, a lot of the rest of this episode will be pretty typical insofar as the medical drama goes — you are going to see some difficult cases of course coupled with personal story arcs, as these are the sort of things that the show does really well. Given that Ripley and Charles have such a messy and complicated history, it does make a good bit of sense that we would see them paired up again for a story here.

Meanwhile, Frost (at least from what we gather) is often her own worst enemy. We think that she does care for her patients and their families, but does not always have the right personal touch. It is true that her gut feeling may be right, but is she going to actually tackle this issue properly? Let’s just say that, at least for now, this is something that we are a little bit worried about.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 10 episode 4 on NBC?

Have any big predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







