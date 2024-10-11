The Golden Bachelorette episode 5: Hometown dates soon?

Next week is going to bring The Golden Bachelorette episode 5 to ABC — can you believe that Hometown Dates are coming up soon? This episode is seemingly the last one before we get to it, and that means that Joan Vassos has some tough decisions.

The strange thing for us right now is that moving into this episode, many of the bigger stars of the season are already gone! We’re still sad that Charles and Gary are both gone, both we tend to think the franchise is going to have some other uses for them if they want to be back. As for the remaining men, we tend to think that Chock is the clear favorite after he came back earlier this week; Mark Anderson is a fan favorite, but has he had enough screen time? We wonder…

To get a few more details all about what’s ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Golden Bachelorette episode 5 synopsis below:

With hometown visits looming, Joan and her men head into another exciting and crucial week of dates. Joan takes one man on a scenic helicopter ride for a make-or-break date; and later, a group of men heads into a fun-filled bowling day where feelings continue to intensify. Finally, Joan enjoys a luxurious yacht date with another suitor. With important decisions on the horizon, Joan must navigate choices that could greatly influence her journey ahead.

We already know that one of the biggest struggles that Joan is going to be going through is one simply related to herself, and for good reason. This is someone who has experienced such grief and loss, and she has spent a lot of her life already questioning if it is okay for her to move forward. We’ll see what happens here in due time.

Related – Check out some more news on The Golden Bachelorette right now — what else is going to be coming?

What do you most want to see moving into The Golden Bachelorette episode 5 when it arrives on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







